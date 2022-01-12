Morgan Stanley Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $365.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $336.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.46. Linde has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Linde by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Linde by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

