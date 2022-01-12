RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. It has been paying special dividends apart from hiking dividend each year. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, exposure to cat loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. A high leverage ratio concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE RLI opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 87.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 23.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

