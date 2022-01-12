4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 174,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.