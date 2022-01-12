Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 463.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $69,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

