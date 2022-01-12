Xponance Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

