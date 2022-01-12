Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

