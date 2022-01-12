Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.12 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $620,950 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

