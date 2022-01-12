Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

NYSE:X opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.