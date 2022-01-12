Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.