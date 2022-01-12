StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 13,700 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,125.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 49,600 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,747.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 76,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,751.14.

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00.

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00.

SVI opened at C$6.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.67. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. On average, analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

