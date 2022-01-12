Elizabeth Trehu Sells 5,378 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 3,005 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $21,936.50.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.