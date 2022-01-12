Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,000 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Amundi bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,948,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

