Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Toro by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TTC opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

