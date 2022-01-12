Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,003,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 216,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.