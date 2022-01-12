Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 404 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

