3,521 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

