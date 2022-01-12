Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $678.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

