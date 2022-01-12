Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Materion reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.35. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

