Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ LCID opened at 45.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 43.57. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 13.00 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $356,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $35,485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.