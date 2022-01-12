Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.
NASDAQ LCID opened at 45.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 43.57. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 13.00 and a 52 week high of 64.86.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $356,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $35,485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Company Profile
