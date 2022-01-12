Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27,150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 136,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,083,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,517 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,229,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.