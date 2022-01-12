Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $104,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

