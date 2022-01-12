Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Z opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.