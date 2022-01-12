Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,448,000.

PHDG stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

