Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

