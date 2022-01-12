EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 53.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after buying an additional 71,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,328,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $559.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.76 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.