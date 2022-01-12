Truist Financial Corp Buys 11,549 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Herc by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Herc by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Herc by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

HRI stock opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

