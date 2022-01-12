Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 789,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $222,445,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 404,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,087,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average of $307.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.