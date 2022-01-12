Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

