Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,670 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.