HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 722,057 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

