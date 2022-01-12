Needham & Company LLC Trims Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Target Price to $15.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

AVDL stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

