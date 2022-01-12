Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,444,101 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,267,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $1,453,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 3,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 2,083,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,424.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,411,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 6,157,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 889,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 444,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 162,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.