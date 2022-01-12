Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

