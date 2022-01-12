Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kforce were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kforce by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

