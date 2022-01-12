Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

