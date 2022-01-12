Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,106,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.