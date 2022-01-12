Truist Financial Corp Buys 23,825 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.16%.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.