iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.