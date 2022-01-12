Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.61

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 25923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

