Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.61

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 25923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.
The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
