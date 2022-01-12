Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 112,653 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

