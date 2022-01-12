iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $269.72

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $269.72 and last traded at $269.77, with a volume of 3841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

