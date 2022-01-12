Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

CANO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

