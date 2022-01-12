Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.51

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

