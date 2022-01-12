Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.19

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.19 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 1620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

