Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $821.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

