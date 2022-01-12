Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.91

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,584.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 221,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vertex by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,084 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

