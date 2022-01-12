Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of BANC opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

