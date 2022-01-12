Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Bakkt alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bakkt (BKKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.