Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

