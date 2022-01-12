Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,255 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

